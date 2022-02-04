4 killed in IED attack as Landcruiser hits a landmine in Wajir

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — Four people have died after the vehicle they were travelling in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Wajir-Gerille road on Wednesday.

Police reports indicate that a Toyota Landcruiser was hit by the roadside bomb around at 10:30 am killing all its occupants.

“A motor Vehicle make landruiser ferrying foodstuffs was today 02/02/2022 attacked by a landmine at around 1030rs about 14Kms West of the station at a place called Erga along Wajir Gerile road. Four Occupants were fatally injured,” a police report indicated.

Security agencies deployed officers to the area to assess the situation.

Wajir East Member of Parliament Rashid Kassim called on security agencies to enhance security and track the suspects.

“I condole with the Families and relatives of the deceased, May the Almighty grant you comfort and strength during these trying moments and I urge our security agencies to act with speed to apprehend and bring the perpetrators to book,” Kassim said in a brief statement posted in his Facebook account.

He stated that they will not relent in their fight against terror calling on the members of the public to work together with security agencies in countering violent extremism.

“We shall fight these outlawed militants who are out to kill our people, destabilise our county with equal force and as such request the public to cooperate in the fight,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nominate Senator Farhiya Haji called on the county security team to double up their operations in intelligence gathering and enhance surveillance along the border areas to keep the terror elements at bay.

The attack came just two days after a similar attack in Mandera which left seven people dead and 13 injured.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso told Capital FM on telephone that the incident occurred when a 14-seater public service vehicle ran over an IED along the Arabia-Mandera Road.

“It was reported today 31/1/2022 by team of GSU who were on routine patrol along Mandera – Arabia Road that at around 0730hrs at Hargrasu location map REF BJ 290350 about, 16 km South West of the station, they saw some motor vehicles diverting from the main road evading a culvert and became suspicious and decided to inquire on what had happened,” read a police report.

“On reaching the said culvert a loud explosion was heard and all over sudden the said motor vehicle parts and its occupants were spread all over the scene,” the police added.

Police further said that the officers who responded engaged the suspects in a fierce gun fire.

Wajir, Mandera and Garissa counties have borne the brunt of attacks from the Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab due to its proximity to the border.