Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The police officers were arrested after complaints from members of the public about some individuals who were allegedly extorting money from them. /CFM

Kenya

3 police officers arrested for harassing motorists in Kariobangi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 24 – Three police officers have been arrested on suspicion of harassing members of the public in Nairobi’s Kariobangi area.

Police say the suspects were apprehended Wednesday night after they received complaints from the members of the public about some individuals who were allegedly extorting money from them.

“It was reported by members of the public through Starehe Orderly Officer, Chief Inspector David Ole Shani that there were some men terrorrising members of the public within Kariobangi roundabout by arresting and extorting money,” police report said.

Police said that the Orderly Officer mobilised a team of police officers from Kariobangi and Huruma before making the arrest.

According to police, one victim who was from Rongai at that particular time had been arrested by the suspects for the offense of not wearing a face mask when they arrived at the scene.

A pair of handcuffs was recovered from the scene.

“The three suspects were escorted to Huruma Police Station where they were searched and a recovery of one pair of hands cuffs and it’s key, two certificates of appointments bearing their names of the two officers was made while their phones were confiscated,” police added.

All the suspects have been placed in custody pending arraignment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

UN warns of dire global impact of a Russian invasion of Ukraine

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Feb 23 – A United Nations meeting on Ukraine Wednesday heard that a full-scale Russian invasion of the country...

8 hours ago

Africa

Report reveals surge in RPG launchers, machine guns in Al Shabaab’s possession

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 —  Al-Shabaab has amassed a variety of small arms and light weapons since its formation in the mid-2000s, a new...

19 hours ago

Africa

Al-Shabaab spent USD24mn in arms purchasing deals in 2021: report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab spent 24 million US dollars for arms procurement in 2021, a report by Hiraal Institute,...

23 hours ago

BUDGET

Kenya Kwanza principals warn Treasury against raising Kenya’s debt ceiling

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance Principals led by Amani National Congress (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi have cautioned Treasury against committing the country...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EX-Migori Senator Wilfred Machage dies in Nigeria where he was serving as Kenya’s Ambassador

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria is dead. Ambassador Wilfred Machage who served as Migori Senator in the 11th Parliament...

5 days ago

Kenya

Kenya assures DRC of commitment to respectful ties after Ruto’s ‘No-Cows’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The government has affirmed Kenya’s commitment to a respectful relationship with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) days after...

February 16, 2022

DIPLOMACY

President Kenyatta meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening held talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the...

February 16, 2022

Fifth Estate

Why local manufacturing should matter to political candidates 

The election fever is already palpable as more government officials resign to join politics. Exorbitant taxes, soaring cost of living, poor transport infrastructure, late...

February 15, 2022