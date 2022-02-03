3 police officers arrested for harassing motorists in Kariobangi

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 24 – Three police officers have been arrested on suspicion of harassing members of the public in Nairobi’s Kariobangi area.

Police say the suspects were apprehended Wednesday night after they received complaints from the members of the public about some individuals who were allegedly extorting money from them.

“It was reported by members of the public through Starehe Orderly Officer, Chief Inspector David Ole Shani that there were some men terrorrising members of the public within Kariobangi roundabout by arresting and extorting money,” police report said.

Police said that the Orderly Officer mobilised a team of police officers from Kariobangi and Huruma before making the arrest.

According to police, one victim who was from Rongai at that particular time had been arrested by the suspects for the offense of not wearing a face mask when they arrived at the scene.

A pair of handcuffs was recovered from the scene.

“The three suspects were escorted to Huruma Police Station where they were searched and a recovery of one pair of hands cuffs and it’s key, two certificates of appointments bearing their names of the two officers was made while their phones were confiscated,” police added.

All the suspects have been placed in custody pending arraignment.