27 inmates at the Nanyuki Prison handed non-custodial sentences

LAIKIPIA, Kenya, Feb 23 – Twenty-seven inmates at the Nanyuki prison have been handed non-custodial sentences after the High Court reviewed their cases and commuted their jail sentences.

The move is aimed at decongesting the local prison and reintegrating petty offenders back into the society.

Among those serving non-custodial sentences are the ones that had committed offences like stealing, possession of wildlife meat, assault, among other crimes.

Laikipia East subcounty Probation Officer Ann Makunyi told KNA that the inmates would serve the non-custodial sentences for a period between one and six months.

Those reintegrated were inmates serving three years and below.

Makunyi said the inmates would have an opportunity to be rehabilitated by doing community service until they are fully reformed.

Further, the probation officers will be counselling them to improve their character.

Earlier, County Probation Officer, David Mbui said that the national government administration officials had supported them in crime prevention among the community.

“Local’s chiefs, Nyumba Kumi and village elders are of great importance. They help us penetrate in all parts of the community. They are part and parcel of our work in the reintegration process. We also educate them on crime prevention. Our success rate is 99 percent because we do what the community wants by holding barazas and family conferences to guide the offenders,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to report those involved in criminal activities and at the same time to seek help from authorities to avoid breaking the law.

Probation refers to where offenders serve their jail term out from prison under close supervision, subject to good behaviour.

According to Probation Offenders Act Cap 64 and Community Service Orders Act Cap 93, those who commit serious crimes for instance sexual violence, terrorism and corruption.