200 drones in Kenya registered so far, KCAA DG Kibe says

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 4 – The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCCA) says it has so far licensed 200 drones even as it declared he rest illegal.

The Authority’s Director General Captain Gilbert Kibe stated that there are regulations aimed at making the operation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as drones to be undertaken in a safe and secured environment.

He indicated that there are quite a number of drones in the country whose owners have not gotten operation licenses.

“I think it is because you don’t know that you need to only pay Sh. 3,000 and you are good to go,” he said.

He pointed out that the regulation will help in the operations as it also protects privacy of others who might fall prey to monitoring.

Speaking during a media round table meeting in Kisumu, Kibe whose term is ending in April this year after seven years of service, noted that they anticipate increased usage of drones in Western Kenya.

“The drones will be used for data collection and research for environmental conservation around the lake basin and other natural resources such as forests, survey and mapping as well as academic research,” he outlined.

He also noted that drones are increasingly becoming part of business in provision of other services including health care emergency services, creative economy, filming industry, sports and news gathering.

Kibe observed that KCCA will be working closely with the relevant authorities to enforce the regulations governing drones.

He stated that anybody found contravening the regulations order will be liable to pay Sh. 2 million or six months in prison or both.

“The requirement is affordable and for you not to be on the wrong side of the law, please get a license,” he said.

Kibe further noted that bird-strikes were still being reported at various airports in the Country and that available data showed that there are 3 – 6 bird-strikes per month at Kisumu airport.

“This is third highest number after JKIA (22) and Wajir (12) and I can announce here that Airport Multi Agency Team comprising KCAA, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has undertaken significant steps to mitigate birds and other wildlife menace at the airport,” he said.

He commended the County Government of Kisumu for making efforts in waste management by relocating dumpsites from critical locations with adverse impacts on flights as bird attractants.