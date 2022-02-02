2 Suspects in Sh5.3mn car theft case detained for seven days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Two men implicated in a Sh5.3 million motor vehicle theft case have been detained for seven days pending a ruling on their bail application.
Appearing before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi, George Ndeti Kikuvi and Cliff Nyamohanga Nyambati pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and theft.
It is alleged that on diverse dates between February 2 and August 20, at an unknown location in Kenya, they conspired to steal a vehicle valued at Sh5.3 million.
The prosecution opposed their release on bail or bond terms on the grounds that they made a threat to kill the owner of the vehicle who claimed that he had been harassed through several mobile numbers.
“On January 21,2022, the complaint was at home playing with his newborn when he was abducted by unknown people.” Lawyer Nyangayo of the complaint further told the court.
The accused persons however requested bond terms, on the grounds that the accused failed to elaborate the ways in which he was harassed, and the prosecution did not present the phone numbers.
The two have been detained at Capitol Hill Police Station until February 23, awaiting ruling.