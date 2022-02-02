Connect with us

On of the suspects arrested as he impersonated an EACC official along Kiambu road, Feb 4 2022. /CFM

Kenya

Two suspects impersonating EACC officials arrested in Nairobi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Police have arrested two suspects masquerading as officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the two were arrested as they stormed into the office of an unsuspecting Kenyan purporting to be investigating a land fraud case.

The two were arrested after they entered the WanderJoy Party headquarters along Kiambu road and began harassing its proprietor demanding for a bribe to allegedly go slow on a land fraud case against him.

Police say that they were driving two top of the range vehicles fitted with strobe lights and well-built men hanging on to the vehicles’ doors.

More to follow ……

