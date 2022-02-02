2 robbers who accosted a nun, threatened to rape her charged in court

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — Two men who abducted a Catholic nun and violently obtained money from her were Thursday arraigned before a Meru court for robbery with violence.

Nixon Kinyua and Patrick Ngure were arrested after they took the nun hostage on February 5, for over four hours, as they demanded for money from her, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The DCI stated that the two who had threatened to sexually assault the nun if she failed to heed to their demands.

“The nun, a missionary from Nazarene Sisters, was traveling towards Meru from Kiamuri on the fateful day, when a grey Toyota Premio pulled over at the bus stop,” the agency said

The DCI added that the driver of the car posing as a good Samaritan then offered to drop the victim at her destination, since he alleged to have been heading to Nanyuki.

She fell for the trap and took the front seat as they set off for the journey.

“However, all hell broke loose when the nun arrived at her destination in Gatimbi and asked the driver to stop. Before the driver responded, her seat was immediately reclined by another man who had taken cover at the back seat and blindfolded her,” the DCI stated.

The suspects then robbed the victim of money in her purse, her Mpesa account and forced her to make distress calls to two other people who equally sent more cash.

“All this while, they issued all manners of threats to the nun, including raping and killing her if she failed to cooperate,” the agency stated.

The DCI stated that after they had exhausted all the avenues to forcefully obtain money from her, the tow suspects dumped her in a secluded area and took off.

The suspects were later apprehended by detectives along the Kitui-Kibwezi road, as they preyed on more victims.

They denied robbery with violence charges and were released on bond.