You will not choose my friends for me, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – “I will not be cowed, and you will not choose my friends for me,” were the sentiments by Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi.

Speaking during the maiden rally of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) -a coalition between ANC, Ford Kenya and United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Mudavadi told off Musyoka and Moi over their walkout during the ANC National Delegates Congress (NGC) saying that their move was selfish.

“My friend in OKA stormed out quickly once they realized that Deputy President William Ruto was coming to my meeting. Wetangula stood firm with me. I wonder why they left yet when they invited Raila in their NDC meeting, I didn’t raise an issue,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi stated that the pact between him and Deputy President William Ruto will give politicians a room to make independent choices without being coerced by any external forces.

“We will not be arranged like maize in Silos at National Cereals Produce Board, we have refused,” he said.

This is even as he described the Azimio la Umoja Movement led by Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga as a state project aimed at inhibiting the freedom of Kenyans and politicians.

“Kenya Kwanza Alliance is a coalition of freedom, to defend the constitution of Kenya. It will say no to any form of intimidation and discrimination. ANC delegates conference was a day to liberate Kenyans because they thought Azimio la Umoja will arrest them politically,” he stated.

With the February 9 deadline by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the political aspirants to give a stand on their political parties approaching, Mudavadi urged them to join their new political marriage with Ruto.

“We have a few days to the deadline as required by law to have been in a political outfit six months before the polls. I urge those who are still dilly-dallying to join their political outfit as time is running out. The Kenya-Kwanza Alliance has already started the journey,” he said.

The ANC leader has received a bashing from the handshake partners, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga as well as leaders from the Western region for joining hands with Ruto with many leaders terming the move as an act of betrayal.

Mudavadi also fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Head of State was reported as having said the ANC leader had disappointed him.

“I want to tell my friend President Uhuru Kenyatta that you have a right to be disappointed, but Kenyans are even more disappointed,” Mudavadi said at Eldama Ravine.

“Kenyans are hungry, have a big tax burden and overcharged. They are jobless and hustling, they are disappointed, Tusidanganyane (let us not lie to one another),” he told a roadside gathering on the way to a joint rally with Ruto Wetangula in Nakuru.

Mudavadi went on to dismiss Kenyatta’s succession plan saying Raila Odinga, his preferred presidential candidate, was a “stalled project just like many other stalled government projects.”

The ANC leader sent shockwaves across the political landscape on Sunday after announcing a partnership with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.