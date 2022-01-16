“You will have financial security!” Raila’s pledge to single mothers

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – A campaign pledge by Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga that his government will take care of teenage and single mothers in the country was source of excitement a section of the crowd that attended Saturday’s Azimio La Umoja Mega-Rally in Thika Town

The ODM Leader seemed to have struck a note with some women in the audience after he mentioned that the idea of the Trust Fund was brought about by many young ladies who became single mothers after they were duped by lovers who left them after they became pregnant.

“We will take care of this special category of women who might have been cheated with the promise of a marriage and agreed to come and stay with their lover only for that man to run away after getting what he was pursuing,” said Raila as the crowd which was hanging on his every word cheered him on.

He says the financial security will enable the women who most of the time have been neglected by the community to take care of their children and also educate them.

Odinga says the Trust Fund will provide the single mothers with financial security as well as help them start up businesses.

The pledge of the fund was made during his bid in the 2017 General Election when he challenged the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.