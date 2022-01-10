Woman on the run after killing her child, injuring another in Murang’a

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – A woman stabbed and killed her child in Muranga county on Sunday, leaving the second with serious injuries.

Police said the incident occurred in Kianjogo village in Kahuro.

Local authorities have identified her as Nancy Munjiro ,21, a single mother who is now on the run.

She is reported to have stabbed the two children severally before she attempted to commit suicide.

Police say the two-year-old had already given up his spirit, but the four-year-old boy had a faint pulse and was rushed to hospital.

Its alleged that the perpetrator tried to commit suicide as police who visited the scene also found a rope hanging from the roof.

Cases of suicide and parents killing their children have been rampant in recent months in various parts of the country where they are usually blamed on marital, economic and other social challenges.