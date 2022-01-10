Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

County News

Woman on the run after killing her child, injuring another in Murang’a

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – A woman stabbed and killed her child in Muranga county on Sunday, leaving the second with serious injuries.

Police said the incident occurred in Kianjogo village in Kahuro.

Local authorities have identified her as Nancy Munjiro ,21, a single mother who is now on the run.

She is reported to have stabbed the two children severally before she attempted to commit suicide.

Police say the two-year-old had already given up his spirit, but the four-year-old boy had a faint pulse and was rushed to hospital.

Its alleged that the perpetrator tried to commit suicide as police who visited the scene also found a rope hanging from the roof.

Cases of suicide and parents killing their children have been rampant in recent months in various parts of the country where they are usually blamed on marital, economic and other social challenges.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Raila joins leaders in condemning Linturi’s “Madoadoa’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Political leaders were united Sunday in condemning Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s remarks which authorities said border on hate speech...

18 hours ago

Top stories

Archbishop Muheria urges leaders to preach peace and shun hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9- Archbishop Anthony Muheria has called on political leaders to preach peace and shun utterances that may plunge the country into...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto back to Nyanza in charm offensive to popularize presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Deputy President William Ruto is back to Nyanza region in Migori County to popularise his presidential bid and his...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Linturi arrested over Madoadoa remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been arrested over remarks he made during a rally in Eldoret yesterday. The Interior...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Linturi: What I meant on Madoadoa in Eldoret rally

Mithika Linturi’s statement: While addressing the UDA rally at Eldoret, I expressed myself using words which in certain context, have acquired sinister political overtones...

1 day ago

Top stories

NCIC summons Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks he made at Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is now a wanted man over remarks he made on Saturday at a rally in...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Hatupangwingwi, UDA leaders say on their support to DP Ruto

ELDORET, Kenya Jan 8 – Leaders allied to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party have declared that no amount of threats and intimidation will stop...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURES: DP Ruto shakes Eldoret with mega rally

Here are pictures of Deputy President William Ruto’s mega rally in Eldoret on January 8, 2022.

2 days ago