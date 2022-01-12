Connect with us

Wiper Party Officials say Kalonzo is not going to shelve his presidential ambition to join Azimio

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Comments
NATIONAL NEWS

Cheruiyot dismisses racist slur allegations, insists Mishra must go home

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has denied allegations of racial slur against the Indian community saying his remarks at Deputy...

7 mins ago

World

Pakistan court orders golf course shut in rare ruling against military

Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan 12 – A golf club belonging to Pakistan’s military was closed Wednesday after a court ruled it encroached on national park...

1 hour ago

World

Thailand to introduce $9 visitor fee from April

Bangkok (AFP), Jan 12 – Thailand will introduce a $9 entry fee for foreign visitors from April, officials said Wednesday, even as the kingdom...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Court suspends planned increase of motor vehicle insurance premiums

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12 – The High Court has temporarily halted the planned increase of motor vehicle insurance premiums by up to 50 percent....

2 hours ago

World

NATO sits down with Russia to seek end to Ukraine stand-off

Brussels (AFP), Jan 11 – The United States and its European allies sat down with senior Russian envoys at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, hoping...

2 hours ago

County News

Here is DP Ruto’s promise to Nairobi residents

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to construct 20 new markets in Nairobi as he rolls out his bottom-up...

2 hours ago

World

Landmark rape trial of Greek sailing coach begins

Athens (AFP), Jan 12 – The landmark trial of a Greek sailing coach accused of raping a minor opened in Athens on Wednesday, a...

3 hours ago

Kenya

DCI issues ‘wanted’ public notice for 8 terror suspects

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 12- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a ‘wanted’ notice for eight terror suspects some linked to the Al...

4 hours ago