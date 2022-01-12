Kenya
Wiper Party Officials say Kalonzo is not going to shelve his presidential ambition to join Azimio
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has denied allegations of racial slur against the Indian community saying his remarks at Deputy...
Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan 12 – A golf club belonging to Pakistan’s military was closed Wednesday after a court ruled it encroached on national park...
Bangkok (AFP), Jan 12 – Thailand will introduce a $9 entry fee for foreign visitors from April, officials said Wednesday, even as the kingdom...
NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12 – The High Court has temporarily halted the planned increase of motor vehicle insurance premiums by up to 50 percent....
Brussels (AFP), Jan 11 – The United States and its European allies sat down with senior Russian envoys at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, hoping...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to construct 20 new markets in Nairobi as he rolls out his bottom-up...
Athens (AFP), Jan 12 – The landmark trial of a Greek sailing coach accused of raping a minor opened in Athens on Wednesday, a...
Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 12- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a ‘wanted’ notice for eight terror suspects some linked to the Al...