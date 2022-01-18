Wildlife society warns against planned repeal of forest conservation law

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Conservationists are raising alarm over an attempt by Parliament to repeal a section of Forest Conservation and Management Act (2016).

In a statement on Tuesday, the East African Wild Life Society (EAWLS) claimed that plans are under way by Parliamentary House Committee to repeal Section 34(2) of the Forest Conservation and Management Act (2016).

Section 34(2) was inserted into the Act to ensure that the delineation of public forest boundaries is carried out through a structured and consultative process.

The Section reads: “(2) A petition under subsection (1) shall demonstrate that the variation of boundaries or revocation of the registration of a public forest or a portion of a public forest does not — (a) endanger any rare, threatened or endangered species; or (b) adversely affect its value as a water catchment area; and prejudice biodiversity conservation, cultural site protection of the forest or its use for educational, recreational, health or research purposes.”

Section 34 (1) provides for a mechanism through which “a person may petition the National Assembly or the Senate, for the variation of boundaries of a public forest or the revocation of the registration of a public forest or a portion of a public forest.”

EAWLS noted that the deletion of Section 34 (2) gives powers to the Parliament to unilaterally excise forests without public consultation, environmental impact assessment and the authority given to the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to provide technical input in such processes.

“The passing of this amendment would mean that the country will lose its forest cover through dubious variation of boundaries and excision of forests thus wiping out gains made in decades to restore forest cover while mitigating the effects of climate change. The timing of the amendments also raises suspicion,” EAWLS Executive Director Nancy Ongoje said.

“We call upon all Kenyans to stand up for conservation and speak out against attempts to water down the protection of our forests. The East African Wild Life Society is also calling upon members of parliament to withdraw this proposed amendment as it is in bad faith,” she said.

The forest sector in Kenya contributes to the social and economic development of the country.

According to the 2018 Taskforce Report on Forest Resources Management and Logging Activities in Kenya, the sector contributes about seven billion Kenyan shillings to the economy and employs over 50,000 people directly and another 300,000 indirectly.

Kenya’s forest cover is estimated to be about 7.4 per cent of the total land area, which is a far from the recommended global minimum of 10 percent.

Following the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the forest landscape has changed and requires that management and policy decisions on forests to involve stakeholders such as the communities, county governments, civil society and the private sector, among others.

The review of Forest Policy in 2018 and the Forest Conservation and Management Act (2016) also recognizes the role of non-state actors in the management of this resource.

EAWLS, which is a conservation organization that prides itself on being the voice of conservation in the region, has taken note of efforts by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry and the Kenya Forest Service to ensure that the country attains 10 per cent tree cover through several projects such as the national tree planting programmes that aim to plant two billion trees by 2022 and the reforms in the sector therein.