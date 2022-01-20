Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DJ Lithium died on Wednesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed on emergency after collapsing in the office/CFM

Top stories

Why DJ Lithium chose the stage name

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – As we mourn Capital FM’s Alex Murimi Nderi, many have asked why he chose to call himself DJ Lithium.

Here is the reason: Alex loved Chemistry so much when he was in High School and hence decided to use Lithium as his stage name.

He was a versatile DJ that can play everything from R&B to Hip Hop but his greatest strength was EDM and Afro-house.

Here are some of his amazing photos which we have kept in his memory. He died on Wednesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed for emergency care after collapsing at his place of work.

Alex Murimi Nderi AKA Dj Lithium passed away on January 19th 2022.

Alex Murimi Nderi AKA Dj Lithium passed away on January 19th 2022.

Alex Murimi Nderi AKA Dj Lithium passed away on January 19th 2022.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Capital FM mourns the death of DJ Lithium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Capital FM’s Alex Murimi popularly known as DJ Lithium is dead. DJ Lithium died on Wednesday at the Nairobi...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Capital FM assures listeners and advertisers of smooth operations and CAK compliance

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – Capital FM has assured its loyal listeners, advertisers and all other stakeholders of smooth running operations and full compliance...

December 22, 2021

Top stories

Capital FM signs internship placement agreement with Media Council of Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Kenyan media houses have signed an agreement with the Media Council of Kenya on Internship and Industrial Placement of...

October 26, 2021

Kenya

Capital FM founder Lynda Holt speaks out on the station’s 25th anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 23 – As Capital FM marked celebrations to mark its 25th anniversary of being The Best Mix of Music, news and...

September 23, 2021