Why DJ Lithium chose the stage name

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – As we mourn Capital FM’s Alex Murimi Nderi, many have asked why he chose to call himself DJ Lithium.

Here is the reason: Alex loved Chemistry so much when he was in High School and hence decided to use Lithium as his stage name.

He was a versatile DJ that can play everything from R&B to Hip Hop but his greatest strength was EDM and Afro-house.

Here are some of his amazing photos which we have kept in his memory. He died on Wednesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed for emergency care after collapsing at his place of work.