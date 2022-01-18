Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A man identified as Okero retrieves a body from River Yala: he told activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa that he has retrieved more than 30 bodies since October 2021.

Top stories

Who is killing people and dumping bodies in River Yala

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa have lifted the lid on shocking murders of people killed and their bodies dumped in River Yala.

Boniface, has posted a thread on Twitter, detailing their visit to Yala Sub County Hospital mortuary where they counted more than 20 decomposing bodies waiting to be disposed off as unclaimed.

They also interviewed a witness, a Mr Okero Kite who said he has retrieved 31 bodies from River Yala since July last year.

On 10th October 2021 alone, Okero said he retrieved 10 bodies.

‘Each of the 10 bodies were in individual sacks, and in his own words, each body was neatly packed and sealed like a parcel,” Boniface said, quoting the witness.

So who are these people killed and who is killing them and dumping their bodies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Interestingly, Okero told the activists that residents usually witness as the bodies are dumped early in the morning or late in the evening, in sacks!

Since Boniface and Khaled say the bodies may be a result of extrajudicial killings, we have sought a comment from authorities at police headquarters and we will publish what they say.

For now, anyone with a missing relative is encouraged to check at the Yala mortuary.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Shock of bodies rotting in River Yala: who is killing these people?

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa have lifted the lid on shocking murders of people killed...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Strong Kenya-Hungary bilateral ties anchored on trade, President Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has hailed the strong bilateral ties between Kenya and Hungary saying the relationship is driven largely...

5 hours ago

County News

Who is killing people and dumping bodies in River Yala?

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa have lifted the lid on shocking murders of people killed...

7 hours ago

Kenya

UK announces Sh155mn nutritional assistance for children in drought-hit counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – The United Kingdom has announced a Sh155 million aid package for life-saving nutritional assistance to 26,000 children in areas...

22 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Big win for Raila as Kivutha Kibwana vows to campaign for him

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17-Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has officially ditched his presidential ambitions in favour of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s bid...

23 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity slows to 7.8pc in Kenya as 310 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Kenya recorded 310 new Coronavirus cases Sunday from a sample size of 3, 961 tested within 24 hours. Health...

2 days ago

Top stories

23-year-old artist Ann Catherine Njuhi wins Sh1mn in KBL logo design competition

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 –  A young female artist from Nairobi has emerged as the winner of the competition by Kenya Breweries Limited to...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo walks tight rope in Ukambani politics

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a worried man. Worried because of the political divisions in his...

3 days ago