Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The FORD Kenya Party Leader who spoke in Nakuru where he joined Deputy President William Ruto (UDA) and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi in the alliance’s inaugural rally also said the government they form will protect devolution/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wetangula says alliance with Ruto, Mudavadi will empower youths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has said the UDA-ANC-FORD Kenya alliance will prioritize empowerment of the youth once it forms the next government.

The FORD Kenya Party Leader who spoke in Nakuru where he joined Deputy President William Ruto (UDA) and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi in the alliance’s inaugural rally also said the government they form will protect devolution.

“Kenya will be reborn. We’re not here for greed or to favour our side. We’ll bring a government that will favour and prioritize the youth to empower them.” Wetangula said.

He said the government formed by the alliance will focus on agriculture by supporting farmers increase food production in the country and earn a living.

“We will support devolution to ensure 85 per cent of agricultural productivity in the country. We will create good relations with neighboring countries that,” the former Senate Minority Leader sated.

Wetangula said they will seek to formulate an education system that supports the country’s economic aspirants.

He promised that an administration formed by the alliance will be all-inclusive and ensure participation of all Kenyans.

The UDA, ANC and FORD Kenya formation will take its joint rallies to Bungoma in western on Friday and central region on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio will stall like other Jubilee projects: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession plan labeling Raila Odinga, his apparent...

50 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Hustling Kenyans are more disappointed in you: Mudavadi to Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Head of State...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Keroche’s Tabitha Karanja joins UDA to vie for Nakuru Senate seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer Tabitha Karanja has joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Karanja was introduced by Deputy...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uchumi Kwanza alliance promises another earthquake in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Deputy President William Ruto will head to Nakuru on Wednesday in the company of his newly found allies —...

7 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ANC-allied lawmakers vow to support Mudavadi’s alliance with Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — A section of Members of Parliament have vowed to rally behind the Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia...

22 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kiunjuri to face UDA’s Waruguru in Laikipia East parliamentary contest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary will seek to reclaim the Laikipia East parliamentary seat in the August 9 General Election...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

2 lawmakers ditch Mudavadi’s ANC to join ex-House Speaker Marende in DAP

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 — Two elected Members of Parliament decamped for Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) on Monday to join the newly...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto’s presidential campaign names Hussein Mohamed Head of Communications

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign has named former Citizen Television talk show host Hussein Mohamed the Head of...

2 days ago