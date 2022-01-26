Wetangula says alliance with Ruto, Mudavadi will empower youths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has said the UDA-ANC-FORD Kenya alliance will prioritize empowerment of the youth once it forms the next government.

The FORD Kenya Party Leader who spoke in Nakuru where he joined Deputy President William Ruto (UDA) and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi in the alliance’s inaugural rally also said the government they form will protect devolution.

“Kenya will be reborn. We’re not here for greed or to favour our side. We’ll bring a government that will favour and prioritize the youth to empower them.” Wetangula said.

He said the government formed by the alliance will focus on agriculture by supporting farmers increase food production in the country and earn a living.

“We will support devolution to ensure 85 per cent of agricultural productivity in the country. We will create good relations with neighboring countries that,” the former Senate Minority Leader sated.

Wetangula said they will seek to formulate an education system that supports the country’s economic aspirants.

He promised that an administration formed by the alliance will be all-inclusive and ensure participation of all Kenyans.

The UDA, ANC and FORD Kenya formation will take its joint rallies to Bungoma in western on Friday and central region on Saturday.