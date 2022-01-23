Connect with us

DP Ruto says they will hold campaign rallies starting with Nakuru on Wednesday, Bungoma on Wednesday and Central on Saturday. /CFM

Kenya

We will work with ANC, Ford K and like minded parties, Ruto says

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Deputy President William Ruto has announced that the United Democratic Alliance will work with the Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya and any other like minded parties as he joins forces with Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

Ruto who was speaking during the ANC’s National Delegates Congress at the Bomas of Kenya, stated that they will hold joint campaign rallies starting with Nakuru on Wednesday before they tour Bungoma on Friday and Central region on Saturday.

Developing story …..

