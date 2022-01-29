We will register OKA coalition party: Kalonzo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted at plans to register One Kenya Alliance (OKA) as a coalition party in a bid to field joint candidates in the August 9 General Election.

Musyoka who addressed a rally at Mulu Mutisya Garden in Machakos on Saturday said his party, KANU and NARC Kenya will enter into a pre-election pact with other like-minded leaders and have all parties under OKA field joint candidates.

“Come August our team — NARC Kenya, KANU, Wiper and others who join us — will end up with OKA aspirants. We will field candidates on OKA ticket,” he said.

The Wiper leader vowed to go all the way to the ballot as far as his presidential ambitions are concerned.

“OKA will go all the way to the ballot. No turning back. Our names will be on the ballot. We will have a coalition with others, but I, Martha and Gideon we will not be lied to again. (We need to take a stand). I am the Buffalo soldier,” he declared.

NARC Kenya’s Martha Karua who attended the rally signaled entry into the Kalonzo-led OKA outfit vowing to join alliance of choice devoid of coercion.

“We will not be told who to work with. Kenya is a multiparty democracy. It is your right to be in whichever party. It is important we nature a multiparty democracy in this Kenya,” Karua said.

Karua who appeared for the first time publicly in an OKA rally rallied support for Musyoka saying nothing will hinder her from supporting the Wiper boss.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KANU’s Gideon Moi, who was also present, assured OKA principals will remain united, urging people in the lower eastern region to register as voters in the ongoing mass voter registration.

OKA principals have traversed the lower eastern region in a bid to popularize the alliance following the exit of ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula who ditched the alliance to join Deputy President William Ruto.