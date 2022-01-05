Connect with us

OKA principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya), Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP) during a meeting in Nairobi on January 5, 2021 when they denied reports that they were about to split.

Top stories

We are united, OKA declares amid disquiet within the alliance

-Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Moi and Wetangula insist they will front joint candidate in the August presidential election.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals insist they are still united and reiterated plans to unveil a joint presidential candidate this month.

The alliance brings together Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) Party, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya), Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP).

“The OKA principals will proceed on a retreat to consider recommendations from the technical team that which is currently finalizing on the report. Whoever the flag bearer is, he will carry the aspirations of millions of Kenyans that have entrusted their destiny to the alliance,” Jirongo said on Wednesday, speaking on behalf of the four.

Mudavadi, Musyoka and Wetangula have formally declared their presidential bids after endorsement from their respective parties’ National Delegates’ Conference (NDC).

“We wish to assure the public that OKA is united, strong and focused on its political mission. We urge Kenyans to disregard speculations, misinformation and unfounded rumors doing the rounds that some members of the alliance have shifted to other political formations,” Jirongo said.

The disquiet in the alliance has largely been fuelled by Mudavadi’s association with Deputy President William Ruto who were said to have been holding secret meetings.

Mudavadi denies reports of an alliance with DP Ruto

Mudavadi has however, downplayed the reports saying that he has not received any formal invitation from Ruto or any other leader including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for an alliance.

“I have been in the media lately for what I have not said rather than for what I have said. I shall always defend the constitutional right of every Kenyan on the freedom of movement. As far as I am concerned I am free to meet anybody and when I do I will not shy away from telling Kenyans,” Mudavadi said.

Musyoka and Wetangula cautioned against the two-horse narrative noting that OKA would produce a formidable presidential candidate.

Moi assured KANU’s commitment to OKA and expressed confidence that the alliance will form the next government.
“We are here to stay and we shall indeed be in government,” he said.

Other presidential hopefuls who have declared interest in the country’s top seat include businessman Jimi Wanjigi, former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi and Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria.

