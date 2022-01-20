Wanjigi’s bodyguard charged with possessing a firearm illegally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s bodyguard was on Wednesday charged with being in possession of a firearm without a license.

Josephat Onyiego Mogendi was produced before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Michemi where he denied two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The prosecution told the court that Onyiego was arrested on Monday at Wanjigi’s Kwacha offices in Westlands at 9.00pm and upon being searched, found him with 15.9mm caliber gun for which he did not have a certificate.

The court directed that his case be mentioned on January 25 for pre-trial and for purposes of taking a hearing date.

Wanjigi was freed on Wednesday after he was discharged from taking plea in the land fraud case facing him pending the hearing and determination of an application before the High Court.

While issuing the directions, presiding magistrate Bernard Ochoi stated that the prosecution had confirmed that indeed Wajigi had obtained an order stopping his arrest and prosecution.

He stated that in view of the order issued by Justice Anthony Mrima, the court cannot proceed with the criminal case until a decision is made by the superior court.

He pointed out that Wanjigi’s lawyer Willis Otieno had informed the court that the order stopping the prosecution of his client was duly served upon the Inspector General of the Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ochoi further directed that his co-accused except for his wife Nzisa should appear for the mention of their case in January 24.

Wanjigi’s case in the lower court will on the other hand be mentioned on March 18 to confirm the progress made in the High Court.