Wanjigi walks out free after court barred fraud plea

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been freed after he was discharged from taking plea in the land fraud case facing him pending the hearing and determination of an application before the High Court.

While issuing the directions, presiding magistrate Bernard Ochoi stated that the prosecution had confirmed that indeed Wajigi had obtained an order stopping his arrest and prosecution.

He stated that in view of the order issued by Justice Anthony Mrima, the court cannot proceed with the criminal case until a decision is made by the superior court.

He pointed out that Wanjigi’s lawyer Willis Otieno had informed the court that the order stopping the prosecution of his client was duly served upon the Inspector General of the Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ochoi further directed that his co-accused except for his wife Nzisa should appear for the mention of their case in January 24.

Wanjigi’s case in the lower court will on the other hand be mentioned on March 18 to confirm the progress made in the High Court.

Police had earlier lobbed teargas cannisters to disperse his supporters at the Milimani Law courts precincts after they become rowdy.

Wanjigi was detained after an 18-hour standoff with security officers drawn from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and other DCI detectives who pitched camp at his Kwacha House offices in Nairobi’s Westlands from Monday night.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There is a bigger picture here and it has to do with elections, after all why is it that every election it is Jimi that is sought, 2017 I am being looked for, 2022 now suddenly, in between that there is no problem. It is about the elections. I am making the elections very uncomfortable for some people,” Wanjigi told journalists.

He added that he was being “targeted” by those against his presidential bid pointing out a similar incident during the last electioneering period where his Muthaiga home was raided over possession of illegal firearms.”

Wanjigi spent the night at the Kamukunji police station in Nairobi, with DCI boss George Kinoti saying he will be presented in court Wednesday.

Kinoti said the arrest is linked to the fraudulent acquisition of land on General Mathenge Road where his Kwacha offices are located.

The raid on Wanjigi’s offices elicited mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans and his supporters.