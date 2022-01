NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Embu Governor Martin Wambora has retained the Council of Governors chairman position by consensus following a full council meeting.

Wambora will be deputized by Kisii Governor James Ongwae who also retained his seat.

Speaking following the announcement, Wambora stated that “delayed disbursement of the remaining amount of the equitable share to counties is affecting their response to drought situation in the country and especially the worst hit.”

More to follow……