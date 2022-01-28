Wajackoyah to promote legalisation of marijuana if elected President

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Roots Party Presidential Aspirant George Wajackoyah now says he will promote the legalization and exportation of Bhang (Marijuana) should he be chosen as Head of State in the August elections.

Speaking on Channel 46 news, Wajackoyah stated that this can be a source of income which can boost the economic development of Kenya.

The Presidential Aspirant urged the next government to prioritise the cultivation of marijuana as it also has medicinal value.

“Our business will be to plant marijuana and export it to those who use it outside Kenya. This will enable us get revenue which we can use o develop our country economically,” he stated.

He indicated that he is prepared to counter perceived resistance that his proposal would evoke among the some of the country’s residents.

“I have never smoked Marijuana, but my son does, and he is a footballer. I cannot throw away my son because he smokes bhang ad someone else has drunk changaa. Let us face reality. If it is something that can lift the economy, let us utilize it,” he stated.

He stated that “I will be the first president in Africa to legalise and export bhang, if they want to cast me out because of that it’s okay with me.”

He indicated that the crop has been stigmatized in most African societies ever since colonial masters labelled it as harmful and as a result of this, Kenya has failed to capitalize on the booming trade.

Presidential aspirants are coming up with incentives that they think can spur Kenyans to elect them.

There have been a number of political promises made ranging from a Sh6,000 monthly stipend, the repayment of Kenya’s debt and even the introduction of free University Education.