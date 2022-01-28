Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Wajackoyah stated that Marijuana can be a source of income which can boost the economic development of Kenya. /CFM

Kenya

Wajackoyah to promote legalisation of marijuana if elected President

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Roots Party Presidential Aspirant George Wajackoyah now says he will promote the legalization and exportation of Bhang (Marijuana) should he be chosen as Head of State in the August elections.

Speaking on Channel 46 news, Wajackoyah stated that this can be a source of income which can boost the economic development of Kenya.

The Presidential Aspirant urged the next government to prioritise the cultivation of marijuana as it also has medicinal value.

“Our business will be to plant marijuana and export it to those who use it outside Kenya. This will enable us get revenue which we can use o develop our country economically,” he stated.

He indicated that he is prepared to counter perceived resistance that his proposal would evoke among the some of the country’s residents.

“I have never smoked Marijuana, but my son does, and he is a footballer. I cannot throw away my son because he smokes bhang ad someone else has drunk changaa. Let us face reality. If it is something that can lift the economy, let us utilize it,” he stated.

He stated that “I will be the first president in Africa to legalise and export bhang, if they want to cast me out because of that it’s okay with me.”

He indicated that the crop has been stigmatized in most African societies ever since colonial masters labelled it as harmful and as a result of this, Kenya has failed to capitalize on the booming trade.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Presidential aspirants are coming up with incentives that they think can spur Kenyans to elect them.

There have been a number of political promises made ranging from a Sh6,000 monthly stipend, the repayment of Kenya’s debt and even the introduction of free University Education.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Raila’s pledge to Maasai and GEMA communities if elected president

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has assured the Maasai and GEMA communities of economic liberation if elected...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Final mass voter registration kicks off Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to roll out the second phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter...

January 16, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila must commit to accept election results, Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Opposition leader Raila Odinga to assure Kenyans that he will accept election results...

January 16, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURES: Raila’s Azimio rally in Thika

Here are ODM leader Raila Odinga’s photos of when he took his Azimio La Umoja rally to Thika Stadium, Kiambu county on January 15,...

January 15, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Umeshindwa na kazi, toka nikuonyeshe-Raila tells Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his consistent criticism...

January 15, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila: ethnic clashes won’t happen under my watch

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga says his administration will not compromise on the security of Kenyans...

January 15, 2022

Fifth Estate

HESBON OWILLA: The trouble with our war on hate speech, war mongering and politics of deceit

The last one week has seen the citizenry and politicians from all sides of the political divide rise in uproar against the choice of...

January 15, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to voters: Choose wisely, you have the power

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to support a leader who will take care of their interests. He...

January 15, 2022