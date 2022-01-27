Connect with us

Waiguru protested what she describes as a move by the national government to deny them a permit to host DP Ruto rally at the Wang'uru stadium /CFM

Kenya

Waiguru protests denial of Wang’uru Stadium permit for Ruto rally

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jan 27 – Kirinyaga Governor has protested what she terms as a move by the national government to deny her a permit for the Wang’uru stadium where Deputy President William Ruto was expected to hold a rally on Saturday.

She expressed disappointment at not being able to host Ruto at the stadium which she stated has been used to hold meetings since Mashujaa day last year.

“We are very shocked as leaders in Kirinyaga County having been denied permit to hold a rally for the Deputy President in Wang’uru stadium. PS Kibicho has been using it for public meetings, when we decided to ask it to be used by the DP, they decided to tell us that it was not complete,” she stated.

“Was it complete during Mashujaa dauy, then it became incomplete. Was it complete when Kibicho was using it for public meetings and then it became uncomplete. This discrimination and not giving people a level playing field is unwarranted.”

She however welcomed every person to attend the meeting at Thiba grounds and assured them of tight security

Ndia Member of Parliament George Kariuki blamed interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of blocking the Ministry of Public Works effort to issue them with a permit to hold the rally and stated that at the Thiba grounds, an earthquake rally will be felt.

Both leaders spoke after a consultative meeting with Kirinyaga Members of County Assembly, (MCAs) Members of Parliament among other leader

