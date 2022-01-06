Vote for me I give you a cow: Wa Iria’s hilarious campaign promise

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria has promised to give a cow to any homestead that votes for him for president, adding up to hilarious campaign pledges by Kenyan leaders.

First it was Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s pledge for up to Sh1 million for newlyweds to put up homes if voted president in the August election.

“My government will provide any homestead that is engaged in farming with a cow. One home, one cow, I want to start it before being elected as President,” Wa Iria announced Wednesday in Murang’a.

The Usawa Kwa Wote Party Presidential Aspirant noted that all aspirants seeking to use the Party must be aligned with his goal of ensuring that each homestead gets a cow.

“So every leader who wants to vie in my party must come with cows because we want to give them out to our voters,” he said adding that his party will also meet to determine the number of cows aspirants for County Assembly seats, Senatorial and Gubernatorial will donate.

Prime Minister Raila Odinga has pledged to give unemployed Kenyans Sh6,000 monthly stipend.

Deputy President William Ruto is on the other hand promising to set up a Sh50 billion fund for small and medium entrepreneurs to access cheap loans to expand their businesses.

In the 2017 election, incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta and his running-mate Ruto campaigned on a platform of offering laptops to every class 1 pupil, in what turned out to be the biggest fallacy because it not implemented.

Kenyatta and Ruto also promised a world-class sports stadium in every county, but none has been put up todate.