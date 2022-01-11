Uphold integrity! CJ Koome urges new Magistrates

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Chief Justice Martha Koome on Tuesday swore in 64 magistrates with an appeal for them to uphold fairness, integrity and competence as they carry out their duty.

Speaking during the event at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Koome urged them to undertake their mandate diligently and competently to ensure Kenyans get justice expeditiously.

“I trust that the orientation program that you have undergone at the Kenya Judiciary Academy has equipped you with the requisite knowledge, skills and competencies necessary for you to assume office and undertake your duties as judicial officers,” said Koome.

She further emphasized the need for judicial officers to embrace available tools geared towards improving efficiency in the delivery of justice.

“You must also ensure that you champion and embrace the tools and work methodologies geared towards improving efficiency and performance in the delivery of justice like leveraging on technology, and timeliness in submitting daily performance returns that are key to our performance evaluation and management,” she stated.

The CJ further stated the need to resolve cases and deliver rulings and judgments within stipulated timelines to avoid back log.

“We are moving from an era when the pace of movement of cases was left to the dictates of advocates and litigants. It is now expected that once pleadings are closed, judicial officers and registry staff should ensure that a file is not left idle in the registry but should be under action until conclusion and closure,” Koome said.

“We also expect you to be the defenders of our “no adjournment” policy that is geared towards ensuring that matters are heard to conclusion once set down for hearing.”

Deputy Chief Registrar Paul Ndemo urged the newly sworn in magistrates to practice accountability and independence in their dispensation of justice.

“Remember your verdicts will not only affect the people in your courts but the image of the judiciary as well,” said Ndemo.

He also lauded the use and uptake of technology towards improving efficiency and performance in the delivery of justice.