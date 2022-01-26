Unresolved murders: 2 bodies retrieved from Yala River, body count hits 25

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 26 — Two bodies were retrieved from Yala River’s Ndano Falls section on Tuesday raising the number of bodies recovered from the river in yet to be resolved murders to twenty-five.

The bodies were pulled out even as officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene.

A planned autopsy on twenty-one recovered bodies at the Yala Sub-County Hospital Mortuary was put on hold with authorities saying they were unable to secure the attendance of Chief Government Pathologists.

Two other bodies were positively identified and collected from the morgue on January 20 even as the hospital management issued a notice advising the police to cease sending more bodies.

The hospital’s management advised authorities to transfer bodies to Siaya County Referral Hospital saying the capacity of its morgue had been overstretched.

Medical Superintendent Dr Bruno Okall said the hospital’s morgue could not accommodate more bodies.

Dr Okall, in a notice addressed to Officer Commanding Police Division in Gem, said the advisory would remain active until the situation is contained.

“Kindly, use the referral hospital mortuary or any other public hospital mortuary for the time being,” Dr Okall advised.

The hospital disposed nine bodies on October 20, 2021, to create space in the morgue.

The two bodies identified on January 20 were reported to have borne marks indicating the victims had been tortured severely before they died.