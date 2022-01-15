Connect with us

Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga (centre) with other leaders during a public rally in Thika on January 15, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Umeshindwa na kazi, toka nikuonyeshe-Raila tells Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his consistent criticism of the March 2018 cooperation pact commonly known as the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during his mega rally in Thika on Saturday, Odinga who is making his fifth stab at the presidency told the second in command to take responsibility and stop blame games.

“You have been in the government for the last eight years, just accept that you have been overwhelmed and unable to deliver and stand aside and I will show you how the work is done,” Raila told jubilant supporters at the Thika Stadium.

Raila cited the failure to implement the school laptop project, construction of international status stadia in counties and creation of one million job annually as among the Jubilee administration’s unfulfilled pledges.

Ruto has previously claimed the handshake pushed backed the government’s Big Four agenda in favour of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that was nullified by court.

