UK announces Sh155mn nutritional assistance for children in drought-hit counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – The United Kingdom has announced a Sh155 million aid package for life-saving nutritional assistance to 26,000 children in areas impacted by drought in Kenya.

Speaking as he commenced his three-day visit to East Africa, starting in Kilifi, UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford announced a Sh2.6 billion package to countries in East Africa affected by extreme drought and flooding.

“The UK’s commitment to supporting our partners in East Africa is unwavering and we know that early action now can prevent mass loss of life. This funding package will provide vital assistance to almost a million people across the region, helping those affected to access clean water and healthy food,” said Ford.

The country has steadily worked on preparedness to tackle drought but even then, the scale of the challenge has also adversely impacted people living in its arid and semi-arid lands.

“Catastrophic droughts and floods, paired with ongoing conflicts and poor governance in Somalia, South Sudan and Ethiopia, are creating a perfect storm in East Africa which risks pushing hundreds of thousands of people into famine,” stated the UK Minister for Africa.

The Sh2.6 billion package will provide vital assistance to almost a million beneficiaries in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia who are facing the worst drought in decades, and in South Sudan who are suffering widespread flooding for a third consecutive year.

“Poor governance and ongoing conflicts in Somalia, South Sudan and Ethiopia are exacerbating the impact, by displacing vulnerable communities, destroying livelihoods and limiting access to humanitarian assistance,” Ford stated.

Extreme weather events associated with climate change are worsening pre-existing drought and flood cycles and ruining harvests.

The UK prioritized supporting communities affected by extreme weather events as a host of COP26 in Glasgow.

COP26 is part of the historic agreement reached where wealthy nations committed to double the overall climate finance available for adaptation programmes.