Uhuru roots for Raila during Nyanza visit, says unity key as Kenya heads to elections

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rooted for a peaceful and united country during this electioneering period, saying that was the spirit of his handshake with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

President Kenyatta, who spoke to the residents of Mbita in Homa Bay County on Wednesday, said he will soon take Baba to Kisumu in what was understood to mean he will campaign for him.

“I will soon come back here with Baba and even as we go ahead with those other issues we need Kenya to move together as one because that was the spirit of the handshake,” he said.

“I want us to move ahead united and in peace particularly during this election year,” he told the jubilant crowd by the roadside in Mbita town.

President Kenyatta was inspecting Mbita Causeway which links Mbita and Rusinga Island.

Earlier, the President made an impromptu visit to Kisumu where he inspected the construction of MV Uhuru 2 being built at the Shipyard by the military.

He arrived at the Port slightly before 3 pm in three military choppers.

The President was accompanied by military chief General Robert Kibochi