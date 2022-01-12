Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are enjoying a close political relationship following their March 2018 handshake. /PSCU-FILE.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru roots for Raila during Nyanza visit, says unity key as Kenya heads to elections

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rooted for a peaceful and united country during this electioneering period, saying that was the spirit of his handshake with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

President Kenyatta, who spoke to the residents of Mbita in Homa Bay County on Wednesday, said he will soon take Baba to Kisumu in what was understood to mean he will campaign for him.

“I will soon come back here with Baba and even as we go ahead with those other issues we need Kenya to move together as one because that was the spirit of the handshake,” he said.

“I want us to move ahead united and in peace particularly during this election year,” he told the jubilant crowd by the roadside in Mbita town.

President Kenyatta was inspecting Mbita Causeway which links Mbita and Rusinga Island.

Earlier, the President made an impromptu visit to Kisumu where he inspected the construction of MV Uhuru 2 being built at the Shipyard by the military.

He arrived at the Port slightly before 3 pm in three military choppers.

The President was accompanied by military chief General Robert Kibochi

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

‘Azimio’ Bill public hearings set for Thursday, Friday next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Clerk of Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye has clarified that public hearings on the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill will now be...

13 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muturi says reports that he’s joining One Kenya Alliance are just rumours

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11-National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has dismissed reports that he is warming up to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) ahead of...

1 day ago

Kenya

Linturi paraded in court over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks but no charges yet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi will spend another night in custody pending the ruling on the prosecution’s request for more time...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Omtatah in court to force DP Ruto out of office before nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Activist Okiya Omtatah has filed a petition seeking the resignation of Deputy President William Ruto before nominations for the...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

“I am in UDA and I support Ruto,” Devolution CS Charles Keter declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has broken his silence and declared publicly his support for Deputy President William Ruto...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mt Kenya women leaders want Govt to be serious on taming hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10-Women leaders drawn from Mt. Kenya region are now calling on relevant agencies to take swift action and punitive measures when...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto hosts mega rally in Eldoret attended by thousands

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Deputy President William Ruto hosted a mega rally in Eldoret on Saturday, where he vowed to continue popularising his...

4 days ago

Top stories

DP Ruto urges Western Kenya to stand with him in August election

BUNGOMA, Kenya Jan 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged western Kenya residents to support his presidential bid. Ruto said he was committed...

5 days ago