Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta (left), Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju (centre) and ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) after a meeting with MPs at State House on January 13, 2021. /PSCU.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Raila urge Senate to fast-track Azimio Bill and stop demonizing it

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has drummed up support for the divisive Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) noting that it is regrettable that some leaders were “demonizing” it with no good reason.

The Head of State who hosted MPs at State House on Thursday lauded Members of the National Assembly for passing it despite the opposition that was witnessed.

“We all know that it was a very difficult holiday period because of Covid-19 but you turned out in huge numbers. You left your homes, you left your families and came out in huge numbers to pass pieces of legislation that are going to be a game-changer,” he said.

President Kenyatta noted that if the Bill becomes law, it will serve the country well notably by enhancing inclusivity and streamlining the activities of political parties in the country.

“The bill is giving us an opportunity to be able to formally work together across political parties in the interest of the nation,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who also attended the meeting lauded the House for passing the Bill and urged the Senate to follow suit and fast-talk its passage.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) during a meeting with MPs at State House on January 13, 2021. /PSCU.

“I just want to say, like it has been said before, that law and constitution-making is always work in progress.

Even the old age constitution, the democratic constitution of Unites States of America, is still work in progress, and they have got several amendments which they always put to use the 5th Amendment, 6th Amendment and so on and so forth.

“So, really, it is not a crime for somebody to see something is wrong in our constitution or in our law that we need to change because it always makes things better.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

MPs and Senators allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and Raila Odinga’s ODM attended a meeting at State House, Nairobi on January 13, 2021. /PSCU.

“They say that a good idea always yields to a better idea, and a better idea would yield to the best idea. So what you guys are doing is basically trying to improve governance in our country. So we really want to thank you very, very sincerely for what you did,” he said.

The Senate is next week on Thursday and Friday scheduled to conduct public hearings for the Bill before tabling it on the floor of the House for its second reading where members will debate it and subsequently take a vote.

The House Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee which is handling the hearings is expected to table its report when the House resumes its sittings on February 2, 2022.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru calls on leaders to work together for the unity of Kenyans and campaign peacefully

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on politicians to work together with a view of improving the lives of all Kenyans...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I will support DP Ruto to the end, MP Didmus Baraza declares amid claims of blackmail

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza insists that no amount of intimidation or blackmail will influence or sway his support for...

4 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to Opponents: stop intimidating the hustler nation

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13-Deputy President William Ruto has asked his opponents to stop employing threats and intimidation to advance their agenda. He said his...

15 hours ago

Top stories

Uhuru visits Naivasha ICD, Kisumu Shipyard and Mbita Bridge

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday made day-long impromptu working visits of Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD), Kisumu Shipyard and...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru roots for Raila during Nyanza visit, says unity key as Kenya heads to elections

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rooted for a peaceful and united country during this electioneering period, saying that was the...

21 hours ago

County News

Linturi to appear before NCIC over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was on Wednesday set to be grilled by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC)...

1 day ago

Kenya

‘Azimio’ Bill public hearings set for Thursday, Friday next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Clerk of Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye has clarified that public hearings on the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill will now be...

1 day ago

Top stories

Drama as ‘hustler’ chains himself at DP Ruto’s office to demand a job

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11- A man chained himself at the office of Deputy President William Ruto to demand a job he allegedly promised him...

2 days ago