Uhuru mourns Marende’s mother Dorina Omukanda

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of former Parliament Speaker Kenneth Marende following the death of his mother Dorina Omukanda Marende.

Mama Dorina Marende, 87, passed away on Monday night at a Kisumu hospital after a short illness.

In his message of comfort to the Marende family, President Kenyatta mourned Mama Dorina, a retired teacher and cleric of the Anglican Church of Kenya, as a successful teacher, evangelist and matriach who raised a generation of successful Kenyans.

“It is with deep sorrow that I have been informed of the passing away of Mama Dorina Marende, the mother of my friend Hon Kenneth Marende.

“Mama Dorina was shining star in her community. As a long-serving teacher and cleric, Mama Dorina raised a generation of highly successful Kenyans who continue to contribute to the progress of our nation,” the President eulogised.

Besides her exploits as an educator and evangelist, President Kenyatta remembered Mama Dorina as a woman of great faith and influence whose success can be seen through her family and benefactors.

“Mama Dorina belonged to a rare generation of women trailblazers whose selfless service, deep faith and influence helped set a firm foundation for our country’s progress through the years,” the President mourned as he wished the Marende family God’s comfort as they come to terms with the demise of their matriach.

“To my friend Hon Kenneth Marende and your entire family, I pray to God to grant each on of you comfort and fortitude to bear the loss of your beloved matriach,” the President condoled.