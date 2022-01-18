Connect with us

A section of youths caused at standoff after barricading the road to stop DP William Ruto's convoy from making its way to Kondele, a densely populate satellite town in Kisumu on November 10, 2021. /CFM

UDA writes to President Kenyatta, ICC over alleged state-sponsored violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has now written to President Uhuru Kenyatta over alleged state-sponsored violence on its campaigns.

The letter dated January 18, 2022 is signed by the party’s Secretary-General Veronica Maina and Chairman Johnson Muthama.

It is also copied to the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, DPP Noordin Haji, electoral commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati, envoys for the US, EU, UK and the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The letter cites six incidences in Busia, Kisii, Taita Taveta, Murang’a Kondele in Kisumu, attended by Deputy President William Ruto, which they want investigated and action taken.

Here is the letter: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

