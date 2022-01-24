UDA will avoid alliances with sell-outs: Ruto on choice of allied parties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has said his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will avoid sealing political deals with outfits sponsored by its detractors.

Ruto, while responding to questions on why he declined to form an alliance with smaller regional outfits, said some of the parties were sponsored by his rivals and would rock his boat.

“We know who the sponsors of some of this outfits are,” he responded saying UDA will not be ensnared in schemes by its competitors.

Ruto spoke following a UDA Parliamentary Group which endorsed a partnership with the Amani National Congress and FORD Kenya.