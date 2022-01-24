Connect with us

Capital News
UDA PG has endorsed the partnership with ANC, Ford-K. /CFM

Kenya

UDA PG endorses pact with ANC, Ford Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The United Democratic Alliance Parliamentary Group meeting has endorsed the party’s partnership with the Amani National Congress and FORD Kenya.

Speaking during a press conference following the meeting at his Karen residence on Monday, Deputy President William Ruto stated that this now paved way for join rallies by the three parties ahead of the August general elections.

He indicated that now “the country has been given direction in regard to this year’s elections.”

More to follow ….

