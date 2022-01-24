Connect with us

Kandara lawmaker Allice Wahome said the party’s immediate priority will be to push for the review of the budget policy to cushion Kenyans facing harsh economic situations due to the persistent drought in parts of the country/CFM

UDA, ANC and FORD Kenya to join forces in Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will join forces with its newly found allies in Parliament to guard against unchecked public debt and taxation proposals.

UDA made the announcement on Monday following a Parliamentary Group meeting during which lawmakers endorsed the party’s alliance with the Amani National Congress and FORD Kenya.

Speaking at Deputy President William Ruto’s official residence in Karen, Kandara lawmaker Alice Wahome said the party’s immediate priority will be to push for the review of the budget policy to cushion Kenyans facing harsh economic situations due to the persistent drought in parts of the country.

“We’ve resolved any further attempts to burden the people of Kenyan with an unaccountable debt. We’ve therefore resolved to oppose proposals in the Finance Bill to tax people in this country further,” she said.

Wahome added that the UDA-led alliance will seek allocation of more resources to county governments.

“The UDA’s Parliamentary Group has resolved to amend the budget policy statement in order to increase county allocation to near 35 per cent as a practical measure to increase service delivery at the bottom of the pyramid,” she said.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said the party will hold more consultations with ANC and FORD Kenya to synchronize their agenda in Parliament.

