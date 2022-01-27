UAE lifts ban on flights from Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban on inbound and transit flights from Kenya.

UAE also lifted the travel bans in Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kongo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, from January 29.

The travel updates were announced by the middle eastern country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority.

The authority also announced updated entry procedures for passengers coming from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

Passengers coming from these countries must now present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility no more than 48 hours before departure.

They also need to present a negative COVID-19 rapid test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within 6 hours before departure and conduct a PCR test upon arrival.

