Two brothers hack 60-year-old father to death in Kisii

KISII, Kenya, Jan 31 – Police are investigating an incident where two brothers hacked their sixty-year-old father to death in Kisii before fleeing.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two committed the incident at the Kiamisiori Bogetunya village.
“Boniface Osoro Saisi alias Bob and Getaro Osoro disappeared immediately after the 9am incident, dropping a slasher and a kitchen knife believed to be the killer weapons,” the DCI stated.
The agency pointed out that “neighbors who responded to the wails of the old man found him soaked in a pool of blood, with deep cuts on the left collar bone, chest and the right wrist. Meanwhile, the suspects sneaked away before responders could pounce on them.”
Police have intensified the search for the two brothers as a probe continues to establish the motive behind the deadly attack.
“Should you have information that may assist in the arrest of these suspects, call our toll-free hotline 0800 722 203,” the DCI stated.