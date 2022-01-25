Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
EACC Headquarters, Integrity Centre. /CFM-FILE.

Top stories

Transparency International says Kenya graft war stagnated

Published

NAIROBI Kenya Jan 25 -Kenya has largely stagnated in the fight against corruption, Transparency International Kenya says in its latest report.

According to the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Kenya socred 30 out of 100, a slight drop from 31 in 2020.

“Kenya’s score still falls below the Sub-Saharan average of 33 (a rise of one point from 32 in 2020) and global average of 43 – a score below 50 indicates serious levels of public sector corruption,” Transparency International Kenya said Tuesday.

The organization noted that the change is not statistically significant “even when a trend analysis of 10 years is performed”

Transparency International stated that Kenya’s performance indicates a general lack of progress in anti-corruption efforts despite the pledge by the government to address it.

“Kenya’s Stagnating Performance Across the Years In comparison to CPI 2020, Kenya only had a change of one score. The 5-year trend analysis from 2017 to 2021 shows that Kenya’s score was 28, 27,28, 31 and 30 respectively,” it added.

In the report, the CPI 2021 ranked Rwanda the highest in the East African region with 53 points compared to 54 points in 2020, Tanzania with 39 from 38 points in 2020, while Uganda and Burundi stagnated at 27, and 19 points respectively.

South Sudan was ranked last both regionally and globally scoring 11 points from 12 points in 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Transparency International further stated that Kenya’s score fluctuated between 25 and 28 between 2012 and 2019.

It attributed the rising case of corruption to the failure by the government to fully implement the interventions in place including the Elections Campaign Financing laws and the leadership and Integrity laws.

“While there have been attempts to amplify corruption and Integrity, Access to Information, and among others are yet to be fully implemented investigations and prosecutions, Kenyans are still frustrated by the slow turn of the wheels of justice as corruption cases have dragged in the courts, and Kenyans now face the stark reality that the 2022 election will provide a political lifeline for some corruption suspects already charged in court, as their cases are yet to be concluded,” Transparency International Kenya said.

It added that graft in public service has denied Kenyans access to critical services such as health, education amongst others.

 

 

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Transparency International urges regulation of campaign financing to curb graft

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Transparency International Kenya has called for enactment of a law to regulate campaign financing ahead of the 2022 General...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto’s presidential campaign names Hussein Mohamed Head of Communications

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign has named former Citizen Television talk show host Hussein Mohamed the Head of...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA will avoid alliances with sell-outs: Ruto on choice of allied parties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has said his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will avoid sealing political deals with outfits sponsored...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA, ANC and FORD Kenya to join forces in Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will join forces with its newly found allies in Parliament to guard against unchecked...

1 day ago

Kenya

Senate to hold 3-day special sitting on Political Parties Amendment Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Senate will from Tuesday hold a three-day special sitting to debate among others the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021....

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mudavadi: Why I unleashed my earthquake on a Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Musalia Mudavadi has said his decision to pronounce his 2022 agenda on a Sunday was driven by the quest...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Did you feel Mudavadi’s earthquake

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Musalia Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’ has jolted the political scene with a possible disruption of the August election matrix, but there...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Stop giving excuses for tolerating violence, Ruto tells Raila

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 20 –Deputy President has asked Opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop using violence as a ladder to ascend to the presidency....

5 days ago