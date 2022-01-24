Connect with us

ODM leader Raila Odinga says the road to the handshke was not an easy one. /COURTESY

Kenya

The road to the handshake was not easy, Raila says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga now says the period leading up to the handshake was not an easy one.

Speaking during a meeting with Murang’a County leaders, Odinga recalled that at some point, President Kenyatta and himself traded accusation of the insults they had thrown at each other.

“We sat down with President Kenyatta and took stock of how our country was fairing. Initially there was a lot of hate. President Kenyatta told me that I insulted him and called him a drunkard. And I told him that even you called me unprintable names.” he recalled.

Odinga pointed out that at some point, they had to take break before they resumed the conversation and decided to focus on serious issues.

“It was a very heavy exchange and we coughed for a long time and later on, we said we can start talking about issues. We talked for a long time until we became like brothers,” he recounted.

He explained that it was from this understanding that that the handshake was birthed and subsequently the Azimio La Umoja Movement that seeks to bring all like minded parties.

The ODM leader further outlined some of the agenda of the include “opening the country so that people are free to do business in any part of the country.”

“We want to create a united country where a Kenyan can live anywhere,” he stated.

During the meeting, the Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe said the party will soon hold a National Delegates Conference (NDC) where they will Odinga as their preferred Presidential candidate in the August general elections.

Murathe indicated that this is due to the fact the Jubilee does not have its own presidential candidate.

