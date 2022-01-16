Teargas as Ruto’s Jacaranda rally disrupted, vows he won’t be intimidated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 16- Deputy President William Ruto’s Jacaranda rally in Nairobi was briefly disrupted Sunday by a rival group forcing police to deploy teargas to disperse them.

Though the event proceeded to the end, Ruto blamed Opposition chief Raila Odinga for encouraging violence amongst his supporters in his perceived strongholds citing the Kondele incident where his motorcade was stoned late last year.

“I want to tell Odinga that your quest to get into public office through the use of violence, I want to tell you that you will not succeed. This young people you are using to throw stones, they are only available to you for the next six months, after that they will be unavailable since we will give them jobs,” Ruto said.

He said he will not succumb to fear or threats from Odinga or other opponents warning all perpetrators of violence that they will not succeed in their agenda to divide the country.

Ruto who will be running for the presidency under the United democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket told his supporters that he is the best suited candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8 polls.

The Deputy President expressed confidence that he will trounce his main rival Azimio la Umoja’s candidate Odinga despite the backing from State House and other influential top businessmen mainly from Central Kenya.

The UDA flag bearer further maintained that they will not accept to be governed by a candidate imposed on them.

“I want to tell the country’s elites and those who think they will decide for us the next president, even if you think you have billions of shillings in your account, you only possess a single vote just like the mama mboga in Jacaranda,” he said.

He further said that this years’ electionwill mark the end of political violence and restore dignity amongst Kenyans, whom he said have been victims of years of political intolerance.

He appealed to Odinga to assure Kenyans that he will accept election results if he suffers defeat in the upcoming elections which will mark the 10-year-rule of President Kenyatta.

The Deputy President said Kenyans want a peaceful election devoid of violence, threats and intimidation.

“The only thing I ask my friend Mr Raila Odinga, is to accept defeat and should not cause violence or swear himself in after the August 9, General Election,” he said.

Ruto was accompanied by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, MPs Aden Duale (Garissa), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), Gathoni Wa Muchomba (Kiambu), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Millicent Omanga (Nominated), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) and Simon Mbugua (EALA).

Others were Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Wilson Sossion (Nominated), Gubernatorial aspirants Margaret Wanjiru (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and LSK President Nelson Havi, among others.