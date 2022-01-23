Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The DCI stated that the misleading messages were meant to humiliate the TSC boss. /CFM

County News

Teacher who spread Rumors on TSC boss Macharia’s death arrested

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Police have arrested a Makueni based teacher who authored a Facebook post using a fake Teachers Service Commission (TSC) account alleging that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia was dead.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the misleading messages were meant to humiliate the TSC boss.

Jeremiah Mwavuganga was arrested at the Makutano Shopping Centre in Nzaui following a joint operation by the DCI and the Crime Research Intelligence Bureau detectives.

The DCI pointed out that “Before his pursuit and subsequent arrest, “there was an extensive forensic analysis to identify the suspect.”

Mwavuganga who has been a teacher at the said school for four years – was also found in possession of the handset used in creating the viral post.

The Facebook account used was also confirmed to be his.

The DCI issued a stern warning to “those who misuse social media platforms by authoring misleading messages, aimed at causing abject humiliation, blackmailing, defrauding and any such information that is punishable by law.”

The suspect was due to appear in court on Monday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Regional Commissioners reshuffled following Natembeya exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – The Office of the President has announced new Regional Commissioners within Nairobi and Rift Valley regions  following the resignation...

January 13, 2022

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Devolution stakeholders settle on Senate-led Climate Action Committee

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 26 – The 7th Devolution Conference on Friday recommended the formation of a new Senate committee to monitor county-level climate adaptation...

November 26, 2021

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Governor Kibwana roots for localized climate action to promote resilience

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 26 – Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana has called for timely locally-led climate action to cushion rural communities from effects of...

November 26, 2021

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

CJ Koome roots for inclusion of vulnerable groups in climate agenda

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 25 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has challenged sub-national governments to ensure active participation of vulnerable groups in the development of...

November 25, 2021

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

UNDP urges sustained resource mobilization to manage climate-related disasters

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 25 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has called for sustained resource mobilization efforts to finance locally-led disaster risk management...

November 25, 2021

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Donor working group roots for locally-led climate adaptation

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 24 – The Devolution Donor Working Group has called for locally-led interventions to support adaptation to climate change and cushion rural...

November 24, 2021

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

LIVE: Kenya’s inaugural sub-national climate summit kicks off in Makueni

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 24 – The 7th Devolution Conference has kicked off in Makueni where participants will seek consensus on county-level mitigation measures to...

November 24, 2021

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

CoG caps attendance for Devolution Conference at 3,000

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has capped attendance for the 7th and final Annual Devolution Conference at 3,000 in...

November 11, 2021