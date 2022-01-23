Teacher who spread Rumors on TSC boss Macharia’s death arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Police have arrested a Makueni based teacher who authored a Facebook post using a fake Teachers Service Commission (TSC) account alleging that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia was dead.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the misleading messages were meant to humiliate the TSC boss.

Jeremiah Mwavuganga was arrested at the Makutano Shopping Centre in Nzaui following a joint operation by the DCI and the Crime Research Intelligence Bureau detectives.

The DCI pointed out that “Before his pursuit and subsequent arrest, “there was an extensive forensic analysis to identify the suspect.”

Mwavuganga who has been a teacher at the said school for four years – was also found in possession of the handset used in creating the viral post.

The Facebook account used was also confirmed to be his.

The DCI issued a stern warning to “those who misuse social media platforms by authoring misleading messages, aimed at causing abject humiliation, blackmailing, defrauding and any such information that is punishable by law.”

The suspect was due to appear in court on Monday.