Raila Odinga turned 77 on January 7, 2022.

Take part in Kenya’s economic liberation, Raila tells the youth on his 77th birthday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has urged the youth to take an active role in the economic liberation as the country prepares for elections in August.

Raila who spoke in Capital In the Morning, on his 77th birthday, said the youth are integral in shaping the country’s third liberation.

“To the youth of Kenya, I am telling them that they ought to stand up and be counted. We are beginning the third liberation, which is the economic liberation of our country. I Want the youth to play the centre role in this liberation,” he told Fareed Khimani and Davina Leonard when they called to wish him a Happy Birthday live on air.

Asked about his birthday plans, Odinga said he will cut a cake at the Bomas of Kenya and later attend a Baba Cup football match in Eastlands.

Odinga, who is making the fifth stab at the presidency, has dominated Kenya’s political scene for decades always becoming a key factor in every presidential election.

Deputy President William Ruto is among the leaders who wished Raila a Happy Birthday.

After losing the past presidential elections to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017, Odinga is running this year on an Azimio La Umoja ticket in what is promising to be a do-or-die battle pitting him and main opponent Deputy President William Ruto.

Several leaders are expected to attend Odinga’s birthday at the Bomas of Kenya, in what will be more of a political event given his stature and the time left to the August election.

Odinga is already receiving birthday wishes from political leaders, out to display their loyalty.

