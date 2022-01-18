Supreme Court rejects Karua’s plea for audience in BBI case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a request to recategorize three parties in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal as respondents instead of amicus curiae.

While issuing directives after considering preliminary matters raised by some of the litigants which included request for allocation of additional time, the court determined that trio will not make oral submissions in the course of the three-day hearing scheduled to close on Thursday.

“As regards the participation od amicus curie joined at the High Court our position is that they will remain friends of the court and we will not allow them time to submit,” Chief Justice Martha Koome, the President of the Supreme Court, ruled.

The verdict by Koome on behalf of a seven-judge bench of the court was in response to a request by former Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua who termed the reclassification of her clients as erroneous.

Dr Duncan Oburu Ojwang, Prof John Osogo Ambani and Linda Andisi Musumba who appeared as respondents before the Court of Appeal, where the BBI constitutional review process was invalidated on August 20, 2021, had asked the court to restore the status they were accorded at the appellate court.

“We too require our time to highlight certain issues. We urge the court not to reduce us to spectators by changing our status,” Karua told Supreme Court judges.

“We’re respondents and this court has treated us as respondents by entertaining our application for consolidation. An amicus curiae cannot make an application for consolidation,” Karua who appeared alongside lawyer Muthoni Nyigutu told the 7-member panel led by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The Supreme Court however acceded to a demand by parties to extend time allocated in directives issued on January 14.

Justices Koome, Philomena Mwilu, Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko agreed to allocate an additional 15 minutes to main applicants reviewing the allocated time from 45 minutes to an hour.

“We were told we need to give this matter more time and we agree this is an important matter. We’ve considered these requests and looked at other jurisdictions on the matter of time allocation so we’ll give you more time to highlight your submissions,” Justice Koome told parties.

Following the court’s decision, Karua and Nyigutu sought leave to withdraw.

The Court of Appeal rendered the BBI process co-founded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after their March 2018 truce a crippling blow on August 20, 2021 after sustaining a unanimous Constitutional Court judgment declaring it null and void.

Six of the seven judges who composed the appellate bench upheld the Constitutional Court finding on the application of the basic structure doctrine.

Further the judges agreed promoters of the constitution abused the popular initiative constitutional review route.

Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Patrick Kiage, Francis Tuiyott, Gatembu Kairu, Hannah Okwengu and Roselyn Nambuye supported the basic structure doctrine while Fatuma Sichale dissented.

All the seven appellate judges unanimously agreed with a Constitutional Court decision on May 14, 2021, when Justices Prof Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita and Matheka Mumbua ruled that President Kenyatta, being Head of State, could not initiative a constitutional review process through the popular imitative route.

“His Excellency the President cannot be a wanjiku (ordinary citizen). I agree with the High Court that the President cannot initiate changes through popular Initiative,” Lady Justice Sichale stated.

“The president’s involvement in the BBI was not in his private capacity. It was also necessary for the public to be supplied with adequate copies of the Bill for their consumption before collection of their signatures,” Justice Kairu added.

The Court of Appeal also unanimously upheld the verdict by the Justice Ngugi-led Constitutional Court bench that the BBI steering committee had no legal capacity to propose amendments to the constitution through a popular initiative provided for under Article 257 of the Constitution.

In determining the appeal before the Supreme Court, Justices Koome, Philomena Mwilu, Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko will either adopt or reject twenty-two declarations made by the Court of Appeal.