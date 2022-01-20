Connect with us

The 7-judge bench of the Supreme Court retired to make a decision on the BBI Appeal. /CFM

Kenya

Supreme Court Judges retire to decide on BBI Appeal suit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – The seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court that was hearing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal petition has now retired to make their final decision following submissions.

The three-day hearing saw lawyers in both sides put up spirited arguments over the petition which has elicited a lot of public interest.

In his closing remarks, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General pleaded with the court to consider their appeal.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai who represented the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reminded the bench that the Constitution is not cast in stone.

Lawyer John Khaminwa who opposed the Bill asked the Court to dismiss the appeals in its entirety.

The Court will now issue a date when their decision will be rendered.

Developing story …

 

