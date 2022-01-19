Student dies after falling from an apartment following dispute over girlfriend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – A 20-year-old student at Kirinyaga University lost his life Tuesday, after falling from the third floor of an apartment building in Kiambu’s Juja town following an argument with another man believed to be his girlfriend’s lover.

The victim identified as Taylon Mbuthia, a second-year student, died on the spot after hitting the ground floor.

Mbuthia is said to have been partying with his girlfriend identified as Margaret Nyambura and her other alleged partner. Nyambura was also in the company of her roommate Shantel and another man identified as Joe Momanyi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated that before meeting his death, the victim had on Sunday visited his girlfriend, a first-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Nyambura is reported to have hosted the party through Monday, together with her roommate and another man named Brian Andaki who later joined them before an argument ensued which led to Mbuthia’s death.

The girlfriend had identified the deceased to Andaki as her cousin according to the DCI.

“However, on Monday during the day, they were joined by one Brian Andaki, a fourth-year student at JKUAT, who had come to pick the same girl whom the deceased had gone to see. When Andaki inquired who the deceased was, Margaret introduced him as her cousin, who had brought greetings from home,” the DCI said.

The agency said that as argument ensued between Andaki and the deceased, after the fourth-year student learned that the deceased wasn’t Margaret’s cousin after all.

The DCI said its detectives were alerted of the incident by the apartment’s caretaker.

Detectives based in Juja rushed to the scene and found the deceased’s body bearing multiple fractures, with blood oozing from his mouth and nose.

The DCI stated that its detectives have opened investigations into the death of the 2nd year Kirinyaga University student pointing out that three individuals including his girlfriend are currently in custody.

Cases of love gone sour among students in the country’s public universities have in the past led to loss of dozens of lives.