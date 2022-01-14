Stop attacking Govt officials during rallies! Matiangi warns UDA members

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has warned United Democratic Alliance leaders against attacks on government officials during their rallies as campaigns ahead of the August general elections intensify.
Speaking during a tour of Nyamira County on Friday, Matiangi urged them to air their grievances using the right channels and procedures.
“I am pleading with the political leaders to respect the public servants; you stop attacking public servants and dragging them to the political platforms. Let us stop profiling public servants every time you go to your public rallies you begin abusing this PC. He has no platform to respond to you,” Matiangi said.
The Interior CS pointed out that the recent happenings being witnessed in the country is lowering the standards of the country’s leadership.
He called on politicians to spell their agenda to Wananchi while on the campaign trail without dragging the names of top security officials in the country.
