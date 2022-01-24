Starehe MP Charles Njagua ‘Jaguar’ ditches Jubilee for UDA

8 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua aka ‘Jaguar’ has officially joined the hustler movement.

The artist cum politician was officially welcomed to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) by Deputy President William Ruto at his offices in Karen.

Jaguar who contested for the Starehe MP seat under Jubilee party in the 2017 polls will now seek the parliamentary seat under UDA.

Jaguar is a holder of a bachelor’s degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from Mount Kenya University.