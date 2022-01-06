Connect with us

Who dares hack DPP’s Facebook account! It’s been restored

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6-The Facebook account of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that was hacked in November last year has been restored.

“We wish to inform members of the public that our Facebook page has been restored. We thank you for your patience. Keep engaging with us at Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Kenya,” the DPP’s office tweeted Thursday.

Investigations on who hacked the account is still underway by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The hackers renamed the ODPP’s Facebook account Fam Hâm Mộ Của QuanCon.

The attack, which is not the first on government Twitter or Facebook pages, came three weeks after Kenya officially launched the National Computer and Cyber Crimes Co-ordination Committee (NCCCC) as part of its wider efforts to combat the rising cybercrime threats across the globe.

Speaking in Nairobi on November 2021, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the committee which comprises representatives from security agencies, the Central Bank of Kenya, the Office of The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) among others, will play key roles in ensuring the country’s safety with the ever-evolving cyber world.

The NCCC is tasked with consolidating action on the detection, investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes.

