Six Chinese nationals arrested for not having work permits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 14- Six Chinese Nationals have been arrested in Nairobi’s Imara Daima area for operating in the country without work permits.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the operation was conducted on Friday with the help of Directorate of Immigration Service officials.

“Acting on intelligence, officers from the National Police Service and the Directorate of Immigration Service arrested six foreigners at Imara Daima area in Nairobi, who were employed without work permits,” it indicated in a statement.

The police stated that they had commenced investigations into the matter pointing out the suspects will be arraigned in court on January 17.

They further cautioned employers against employing foreigners without approved work permit.

“We caution employers that it is illegal for any foreigner to work in Kenya without a valid work permit,” the NPS added.

Three months ago, a surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia triggered a crackdown on foreigners staying illegally in Kenya.

“Majority of these travellers have originated from Pakistan and have valid transit visas to Saudi Arabia that are issued on arrival,” said Karanja Kibicho, Principal Secretary for Interior and Citizen Services had stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kibicho said the government was alarmed by the threat of COVID-19 pandemic posed by the influx of foreigners transiting through the country.

“Subsequently, the government has ordered an immediate crackdown on foreigners who are in the country illegally,” he said, “The exercise will be undertaken by the Department of Immigration and the National Police Service.”

He also warned that “going forward the government will restrict the number of foreigners transiting through the country to levels that do not pose a risk to Kenya’s national interests.”