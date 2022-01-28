Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The bus belonging to Thu-Gem High School was returning from a learning tour at an agricultural institute, a police officer who visited the scene on Thursday reported/CFM

County News

Several students injured as school bus on learning tour crashes in Kisumu’s Mamboleo

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 28 — Several students sustained injuries after a school bus they were traveling in lost control and landed in a ditch at Mamboleo along Kisumu-Kakamega highway.

The bus belonging to Thu-Gem High School was returning from a learning tour at an agricultural institute, a police officer who visited the scene on Thursday reported.

It had four teachers and forty-four students.

“They were all in fair condition,” the police officer stated.

They were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Kisumu hit with major water shortage

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 15 – Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (KIWASCO) has issued a notice over water supply interruption in most parts of the...

January 15, 2022

Top stories

Shootout as thugs raid Kisumu’s Equity Bank

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 23 – Police in Kisumu are engaged in an active shootout with suspected thugs who gained entry into Equity Bank in...

November 23, 2021

Top stories

Ringleader of Ruto’s motorcade stoning in Kondele charged

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 18 – A Kisumu county government askari has been charged for allegedly leading a mob that stoned the motorcade of Deputy...

November 18, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Man who led a mob that stoned DP Ruto’s convoy in Kondele arrested

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 15 – A Kisumu County official was arrested Monday on accusations of leading a mob that stoned the convoy of Deputy...

November 15, 2021

Kenya

Raila to Ruto: You’re to blame for Kondele chaos, you provoked the youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has downplayed Wednesday’s incident in Kondele where Deputy President William Ruto’s...

November 11, 2021

County News

Malaria down by 18pc in Kisumu thanks to new vaccine

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 7 – The burden of Malaria has reduced by 18 per cent in Kisumu County which is endemic to the disease...

October 7, 2021

Kenya

At least 4 dead after house under construction collapsed in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 13 – A house under construction collapsed in Kisumu on Monday, trapping three workers, witnesses said. Police said bodies of three...

September 13, 2021

County News

Investigation shows arson in Kisumu’s Prosperity House: official

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 6 – Preliminary investigations into the Sunday fire that gutted the 9th floor of Prosperity House in Kisumu points to an...

September 6, 2021